Warm Valley Flapjack Fundraiser this Saturday

Warm Valley Lodge is hosting a fundraiser Saturday, December 17 at the Headwaters Arts & Conference Center in Dubois from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Pancakes, sausage and scrambled eggs will be served. $12 for adults and $6 for children

The assisted living facility is raising funds to purchase a much-needed passenger van for Warm Valley’s residents. Currently, the facility is limited on how many residents can participate in community activities. The purchase of the van will allow for a wider variety of off-site activities for residents.

If unable to attend, donations are being accepted. These donations can be made payable to Warm Valley Lodge and sent to PO Box 183, Dubois, WY 82513.

This post sponsored by Warm Valley Lodge