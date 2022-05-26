Warm, mostly sunny today with afternoon clouds; cooler temperatures expected tomorrow

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, warm and dry weather with light winds are in store for today.

Clouds will increase this afternoon, but otherwise, mainly sunny skies are expected.

High temperatures will be in the lower 80’s for most all of the County (Dubois 71 degrees), with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s tonight.

Advertisement

Scattered thunderstorms are expected tomorrow, with some stronger storms possible. Colder and wetter weather is in store for this weekend