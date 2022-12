(Fremont County, WY) – The National Weather Service in Riverton and Meteorologist Chris Hattings shared the following video briefing concerning the expected snow that will be making its way into the area along with the New Year. As promised, here is the video briefing for the expected snow across the area into the New Years weekend. #wywx #wyoroadhttps://t.co/GBCIDaLSJA — NWS Riverton (@NWSRiverton) December 30, 2022

