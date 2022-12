(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, snow in the west will spread to the southwest and south today, continuing through Monday, with significant accumulations expected for the western mountains.

The snow will spread east of the divide Sunday into Monday.

High temperatures will be in the mid 20’s for most today, with Jeffrey City and Dubois a bit warmer in the lower 30’s.

Lows tonight will be in the single digits. h/t NWSR