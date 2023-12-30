More

    VIDEO: Barstool Sports chats with retiring UW head coach Craig Bohl ahead of today’s Arizona Bowl

    Vince Tropea
    (Tucson, AZ) – In anticipation of the Barstool Sports 2023 Arizona Bowl taking place today between the University of Wyoming Cowboys and the University of Toledo Rockets, Brandon Walker from Barstool sat down down with retiring University of Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl, as well as a number UW players.

    Bohl and the players spoke about his “hard-nosed” approach to coaching, his mantra of how football will “bury your soul naked,” and what folks can expect from the Cowboys at his last official game as their head coach.

    The Arizona Bowl game is set to begin at 2:30 PM today, and can be viewed on the CW channel, as well as on the Barstool Sports website and their social media.

