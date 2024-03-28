Veterans assistance in Fremont County throughout April

(Fremont County, WY) – A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services around Wyoming cities throughout April.

Ellen Rejda can meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims, or VA healthcare. Rejda can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims, or request healthcare.

Her office is located at 324 E. Washington Ave., in Riverton, and she will be available at the following locations:

Advertisement

Fort Washakie: April 9, at the Frank B. Wise Business Center, 3 Ethete Rd., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., appointments requested.

Lander: April 11, at the Lander Senior Center, 205 S. 10th St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., appointments requested.

Dubois: April 23, at High Country Senior Center, 504 Hays Street, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., appointments requested.

Riverton: Most other weekdays by appointment at 324 East Washington.

On most other weekdays, Rejda is available by appointment at her office. Please call Ellen Rejda at 307-438-2101 to schedule an appointment at her office or any of the above locations.