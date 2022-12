(Fremont County, WY) – The Wind River Transportation Authority (WRTA) released an updated Fixed Route schedule, which will start on January 3. As a reminder, the buses will not be running on Friday or Monday.

“We encourage riders to check the schedule as we have added an afternoon route and tweaked many stop times,” shared Manager Gary Michaud.

The updated schedule can be viewed below. Click the image to enlarge it.

Advertisement

h/t WRTA