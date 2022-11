(Riverton, WY) – Below are the unofficial general election results for the Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees.

The General Election is scheduled to be certified on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 10:00 am in the County Commissioners’ Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse in Lander. The public is invited to attend.

Follow all of County 10’s General Election coverage here.

