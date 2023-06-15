Two local students named on Sheridan College’s 2023 honor roll

(Sheridan, WY) – Sheridan College is pleased to recognize students named to its honor rolls for the spring 2023 semester. Sheridan College has three honor roll lists: the President’s Honor Roll, Vice President’s Honor Roll, and the Part-Time Honor Roll.

There were 69 Sheridan College students named to the President’s Honor Roll and earned a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester with 12 or more credit hours.

The Vice President’s Honor Roll includes 86 Sheridan College students who earned at least a 3.5 GPA or above for the semester with 12 or more credit hours.

Finally, 53 Sheridan College students were named to the Part-Time Honor Roll who earned a 3.5 GPA or above for the semester with at least six credit hours.

The following students from Fremont County were named to Sheridan College’s Vice President’s Honor Roll:

Riverton

Bates, Brodie

Goff, Sage