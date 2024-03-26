Transportation Commission awards nearly $9.71M in contracts in March

(Cheyenne, WY) – The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded almost $9.71 million in contracts for nine Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its March 21 regular business meeting.

A $2.67 million bid was awarded to Casper-based 71 Construction for a concrete rehabilitation project involving asphalt paving, milling, traffic control, concrete paving, pavement striping, sidewalk and curb and gutter work on approximately 0.21 mile of Wyoming Highway 220 and approximately 0.32 mile of Wyoming Highway 258 in Casper. The contract completion date is July 31, 2025.

Cheyenne-based Simon Contractors was awarded an almost $2.45 million bid for a mill and overlay project involving asphalt paving, traffic control, milling, fencing and grading work on about 6 miles of US Highway 14 in Sheridan County. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2024.

The commission awarded an almost $1.11 million bid to Cowley-based Wilson Bros. Construction Inc. for a stormwater drainage project involving culvert cleaning and lining, traffic control, grading and erosion control work at various locations within Big Horn, Campbell, Crook, Sheridan and Washakie Counties. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2024.

A $690,386 bid was awarded to Sundance-based Croell Inc. for an acceleration lane project involving asphalt paving, grading, aggregate surfacing, traffic control and erosion control work on approximately 0.30 mile of Interstate 25 in Platte County. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2024.

Sheridan-based Advanced Electrical Contracting Inc. was awarded an $888,332 bid for a signal project involving electrical work, traffic control and pavement striping work at the intersections of Main Street and Fifth Street and Main Street and Eighth Street in Riverton. The contract completion date is June 30, 2025.

The commission awarded a $776,225 bid to Minnesota-based Bituminous Paving Inc. for a chip seal project involving scrub sealing, traffic control and signage work on approximately 9.5 miles of US Highway 85 in Niobrara County. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2024.

A $460,555 bid was awarded to Afton-based K’s Construction Inc. for a guardrail project involving guardrail removal and replacement, traffic control and aggregate surfacing work at various locations totaling approximately 1.7 miles on US 85 in Weston County. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2024.

Casper-based Modern Electric Co. was awarded a $502,500 bid for a project involving electrical work, signage and traffic control work at the road closure gate on I-25 north of Cheyenne. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2024.

The commission awarded a $165,031 project to Cowley-based S & L Industrial for a pavement striping project involving thermoplastic and epoxy pavement markings and traffic control work on approximately 1.1 miles of US 85 in Cheyenne. The contract completion date is Aug. 31, 2024.

All of the projects awarded by the Transportation Commission this month are funded primarily with federal dollars. Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bid.