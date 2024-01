It’s the time of year when many folks make their New Year’s Resolutions, whether it’s something to do with exercise, reading more, or maybe catching up with old friends.

There were several lists of New Year’s Resolutions for 2024 out there, all sharing similar things in different orders. We decided to share Statista’s because they added how many respondents, age range, and date range the data was collected.

Check out America’s top New Year’s Resolutions for 2024 below!

Advertisement

h/t Statista