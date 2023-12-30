New Year’s Eve fireworks in Lander, Riverton

(Fremont County, WY) – You can ring in 2024 with fireworks in both Lander and Riverton. Fireworks were never discussed in town councils for Shoshoni and Hudson, so they are not allowed within town limits. No one applied in Dubois, and County 10 reached out to Pavillion, but never heard back as of this writing. Below are the details for Riverton and Lander.
Riverton
The discharge of fireworks within City limits on New Year’s Eve is allowed from 5:00 p.m. December 31 through 12:30 a.m. January 1.
Lander
Personal fireworks are allowed within the City Limits on New Year’s Eve between the hours of 4:30 p.m. on December 31 through 12:30 a.m. on January 1.
Fireworks are PROHIBITED on:
- Main Street;
- City parks and/or any City owned property; and
- County Jail property
- and private property without prior permission.
Everyone will be responsible for the cleanup and removal of any and all trash or debris caused or left by the fireworks.