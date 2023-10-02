More

    Tiny Library Concert featuring Christian Wallowing Bull at Riverton Branch Library

    Sponsored by Fremont County Libraries

    Riverton Branch Library presents a Tiny Library Concert featuring local artist Christian Wallowing Bull, Saturday October 7th at 7:00 p.m. on the main floor. 

    Winner of the 2021 Wyoming Singer-Songwriter’s Competition, and an enrolled member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe, Christian is a trailblazer for indigenous musicians everywhere. In today’s competitive and ever-changing music industry, he is a “storyteller” and strong representative of his indigenous roots.  Christian spreads a message of healing and historical significance, “With a voice like thunder, he carries an ancestral power in all of his writings.” 

    Join us for an evening of incredible and moving music with Indigenous Storyteller, Christian Wallowing Bull. 

