Recent Deaths: Baldes

Michael Baldes, 67, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming on Monday, May 13, 2024. A viewing will be held at Davis Funeral Home on Monday, May 20, 2024, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The funeral will be at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at Davis Funeral Home, a viewing will be prior from 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at The Reach Foundation immediately following graveside services and all are welcome to attend. To view full obituary, click here.

Advertisement