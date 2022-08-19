This week’s #listed features a home with an exquisitely remodeled interior!

Price: $499,000 Click here for more info and pictures.

If only the best will satisfy you, you need to see this immaculate brick home with a view of the Riverton County Club before it’s gone! The high ceilings, huge windows, new engineered hickory floors, and the open concept of this home is sure to impress any guest! You will love the custom kitchen with solid surface counter tops, tasteful brass pulls & high end appliances that overlook an island large enough to sit 6! The master bath is a taste of elegance with a 1-piece soaking tub, walk-in shower & walk-in closet. All of the bathrooms in this house have been exquisitely remodeled & feature modern touches. Out back there are two large patios & a storage shed for extra items. Call Skye Coleman-Weisz for your private showing today!