There’s still time to reserve your seat for the Abba’s House Annual Fundraising Gala!

Abba’s House, local pregnancy medical clinic and non-profit, is hosting their Annual Fundraising Gala, “Celebrating 30 Years of Service”, on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at St. Margaret’s Gym in Riverton. Doors open at 5pm and event begins at 6:00. Dinner and evening provided by our generous sponsors, listed below. Reservations are required. Exclusively for adults due to limited seating. Dress code is semi-formal. Additionally, a silent auction will be taking place.

Enjoy words from special guest speaker: Steventhen Holland

Steventhen Holland is an Author, Recording Artist, passionate Worship Leader, motivational Speaker, national Pro-Life speaker and founder of Broken Not Dead Ministries. He currently lives in Alabama with his wife, Rachel and their three beautiful daughters, Isabella, Eliana, and Kadence.

Advertisement

Despite the brokenness he has experienced, he travels the country, sharing his message of HOPE and RESTORATION for the BROKEN built on the Gospel of Jesus Christ! With courageous inspiration, Steventhen has been transformative as a speaker and worship leader at a variety of events and venues around the country for over 20 years.

To register for the Gala, click the following link: Annual Fundraising Gala (fundeasy.com) or contact Abba’s House at: 307-856-0999 or emailing [email protected]

Abba’s House provides a variety of free services ranging from pregnancy and STI testing, parenting classes, and ultrasound verification. All of which are free and confidential. And proceeds from this fundraising event will provide the much needed funds to offer these services to families and young women in a crisis.

The Abba’s House Gala is generously sponsored by:

Hampton Inn and Suites – Reddon Koen & Associates CPAS PC – Home Source Realty – Atlantic City Federal Credit Union – Strokers USA – McClelland Consulting – Smartt Insurance Agency, Inc. – Riverton Rentals –

The Master’s Furniture