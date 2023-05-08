The deadline for art submissions has been extended to May 10th!

CALLING ALL Fremont County and Thermopolis Artists & Craftspersons! Be a part of our Summer Scene Functional Art Exhibit to be held from May 18th to August 10th.

Nita Kehoe, Central Wyoming College‘s Art Gallery Director, is curating a summer exhibition to showcase your functional arts and crafts. She is looking for high-quality pieces to display and sell in CWC’s gallery. Lamps, furniture, pottery, quilts, lawn decorations, clothing/wearable art, jewelry, etc. All must be handmade and for sale. Participation is free.

To apply, email [email protected] with 3-5 digital images that reflect the style and media of your art/craft by May 10th.

There will be a reception plus artists’ booths on July 15th from 10 am to 3 pm in the Peck Arts Center.