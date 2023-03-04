Temporary pathway closure issued by LPD due to cow, calf moose

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Police Department has issued the following temporary pathway closure on Saturday, March 3 as of 10:30 am.

“For everyone’s safety, the entrances to the paved pathway that parallels the Popo Agie River off of South First Street (behind Maverik Adventure’s First Stop store) have been temporarily closed off to pedestrians to accommodate Lander’s newest additions, a cow and calf moose.

“Once the moose have travelled upstream (or downstream), the pathway will be reopened again. Thank you for your cooperation in keeping yourselves and the moose safe!”

