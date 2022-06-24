Temporary limits placed on portion of road west of Dubois

(Dubois, WY) — As snow continues to melt off some mountain roads, the Wind River Ranger District of the Shoshone National Forest is limiting travel on the portion of Forest Service Road 515, Barbers Point Road, between Wind River Lake and Brooks Lake Lodge due to remaining areas of snow drifts and heavy mud. h/t Shoshone National Forest

“We made the decision to temporarily limit the portion of Barbers Point Road to ATV and UTV traffic for the time being to lessen the chance of damage to the road as well as the chance of passenger vehicles becoming stranded,” said Wind River District Ranger Jeff von Kienast. “Until conditions improve, this portion of the road will be closed to passenger vehicles.”

To mitigate road damage, it is advised that individuals who travel Barbers Point Road, Forest Service Road 515, on ATV or UTV continue to assess conditions and use extra caution when traveling the portions of the road that are wet.

