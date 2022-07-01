Suspicious package cause of increased law enforcement activity at Riverton City Hall

(Riverton, WY) – City Hall was taped off Thursday evening and several neighboring businesses were evacuated due to a suspicious package that came from out-of-state to a representative of Liz Cheney’s office.

Due to writing on the package, precautions were being taken, according to Riverton Police Chief Eric Murphy.

“We are just wanting to make sure there is not an explosive device in the package,” he told County 10.

The Lander bomb dogs were brought in and did not alert at the package.

They opened the package and what looked like a book was inside, according to the County 10 reporter on the scene.

County 10 will share any additional details if they are released.