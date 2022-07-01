Suspicious package cause of increased law enforcement activity at Riverton City Hall

County 10 Staff
County 10 Staff

(Riverton, WY) – City Hall was taped off Thursday evening and several neighboring businesses were evacuated due to a suspicious package that came from out-of-state to a representative of Liz Cheney’s office.

Due to writing on the package, precautions were being taken, according to Riverton Police Chief Eric Murphy.

“We are just wanting to make sure there is not an explosive device in the package,” he told County 10.

Advertisement

The Lander bomb dogs were brought in and did not alert at the package.

They opened the package and what looked like a book was inside, according to the County 10 reporter on the scene.

County 10 will share any additional details if they are released.

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.