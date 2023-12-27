More

    Super 25 selections have two local athletes on the first team

    Wyatt Burichka
    Wyatt Burichka
    (h/t Unsplash)

    The Super 25 selections for Football have been released by the Casper Star Tribune. Fremont County saw athletes make the list with two joining the first team. In total, seven athletes across Fremont County from three schools earned the honor.

    Here are the selections for this year’s Super 25!

    First Team

    Advertisement
    • Cooper Federick – Wind River
    • Wyatt Trembly – Dubois

    Second Team

    • Darrick Devries – Riverton

    Third Team

    • Nick McIntosh – Riverton
    • Ty Sheets – Riverton
    • Kyzaia Jones – Wind River
    • Blake Synder – Wind River
    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.