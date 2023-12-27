Super 25 selections have two local athletes on the first team

The Super 25 selections for Football have been released by the Casper Star Tribune. Fremont County saw athletes make the list with two joining the first team. In total, seven athletes across Fremont County from three schools earned the honor.
Here are the selections for this year’s Super 25!
First Team
- Cooper Federick – Wind River
- Wyatt Trembly – Dubois
Second Team
- Darrick Devries – Riverton
Third Team
- Nick McIntosh – Riverton
- Ty Sheets – Riverton
- Kyzaia Jones – Wind River
- Blake Synder – Wind River