    Student of the Week Roundup: March 11th through March 15th

    Each week, Elementary through High schools from around Fremont County submit their student of the week to be featured on County 10. We love celebrating their hard work and achievements to better connect the community. To view all Fremont County School submissions, click here.

    Student of the Week Nominations March 11-15

    Bella Wojcik/ Shoshoni elementary
    Gerilynn Redman/ Wind River High School
    Hyphy Akao/ RMS
    Chance Claussen/ Rendezvous Elementary
    Aidan Jones/ RHS
    Cecilia Hoock/ Aspen Elementary
    Slate Fike/ Shoshoni Junior High
    Shaylena Crazythunder/ Arapaho Charter High School
    Paysen Calvert/ LVHS
    Elijah Morrin & Neveah LeClair/ Gannett Peak
