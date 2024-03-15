Student of the Week Roundup: March 11th through March 15th County 10 March 15, 2024 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppEmailPrint Each week, Elementary through High schools from around Fremont County submit their student of the week to be featured on County 10. We love celebrating their hard work and achievements to better connect the community. To view all Fremont County School submissions, click here. Student of the Week Nominations March 11-15 Bella Wojcik/ Shoshoni elementary Gerilynn Redman/ Wind River High School Hyphy Akao/ RMS Chance Claussen/ Rendezvous Elementary Aidan Jones/ RHS Cecilia Hoock/ Aspen Elementary Slate Fike/ Shoshoni Junior High Shaylena Crazythunder/ Arapaho Charter High School Paysen Calvert/ LVHS Elijah Morrin & Neveah LeClair/ Gannett Peak Advertisement Related Posts Local eatery makes national travel outlet Amanda Fehring - #WhatsHappening: Hunting, fishing symposium #whatshappening - Reclamation issues March 2024 snowmelt forecast #Snapped: Bluebirds playing Mix of clouds, sunshine for this Saturday County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – March 15, 2024 Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share? Share with us!