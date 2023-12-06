Strannigan Classic basketball schedule

(Fremont County, WY) – The first week of Wyoming high school basketball is here, and Fremont County will get early home action to start the season with the Strannigan Classic. Riverton (the host), Lander, and Shoshoni are all scheduled to participate from Fremont County. The classic is a 4A tournament with 3A schools and Shohsoni is the only 2A school to participate.

The games start on Thursday. County 10 will have broadcasts of Lander and Riverton all season long. You can the games on YouTube or on our radio stations KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M. for Lander, and on 105.1 Jack F.M. for Riverton.

Here is a look at the schedule for the Fremont County teams in the Strannigan Classic.

Riverton

Thursday vs Sheridan Junior Varsity Girls @ 3 p.m. Junior Varsity Girls @ 4:30 p.m. Varsity Girls @ 6 p.m. Varsity Boys @ 7:30 p.m.

Friday vs Rawlins Varsity Girls @ 10 a.m. Varsity Boys @ 11:30 a.m.

Friday vs Cheyenne Central Junior Varsity Girls @ 1 p.m. Junior Varsity Girls @ 2:30 p.m. Varsity Girls @ 4 p.m. Varsity Boys @ 5:30 p.m.

Saturday vs Cheyenne East Junior Varsity Girls @ 12 p.m. Junior Varsity Boys @ 1:30 p.m. Varsity Girls @ 3 p.m. Varsity Boys @ 4:30 p.m.



Lander

Thursday vs Powell Junior Varsity Girls @ 3 p.m. Junior Varsity Girls @ 4:30 p.m. Varsity Girls @ 6 p.m. Varsity Boys @ 7:30 p.m.

Friday vs Star Valley

Varsity Girls @ 10 a.m.

Varsity Boys @ 11:30 a.m.

Junior Varsity Girls @ 4 p.m. vs Pinedale

Junior Varsity Boys @ 5:30 p.m. vs Pinedale

Saturday vs Cheyenne East Varsity Girls @ 9 a.m. Varsity Boys @ 10:30 a.m. Junior Varsity Boys @ 3 p.m. vs Rawlins



Shoshoni

Thursday vs Cheyenne East Sophomores (at Central Wyoming College) Varsity Girls @ 12 p.m. Varsity Boys @ 1:30 p.m.

Friday vs Cheyenne Central (at Central Wyoming College) Varsity Girls @ 10 a.m. Varsity Boys @ 11:30 a.m.

Saturday vs Sheridan (at Rendezvous Elementary School in Riverton) Varsity Girls @ 11:30 a.m. Varsity Boys @ 1 p.m.



