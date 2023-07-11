Statewide BioBlitz July 21-24 features two events at Sinks Canyon State Park

Wyoming’s fourth annual iNaturalist BioBlitz will take place July 21-24, featuring two events at Sinks Canyon State Park.

During the statewide BioBlitz, people can use iNaturalist to submit observations of wild organisms from anywhere in Wyoming, including backyards, city parks, public lands, and national parks, according to a press release.

The weekend also features several in-person events, including two at Sinks Canyon State Park.

Local events

The first local event is Pollinator Day, which begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at the ethnobotany garden at the Sinks Canyon State Park visitor center.

Pollinator Day participants will visit the ethnobotany garden and build seed bombs of native wildflowers to support pollinators.

The next local event – Nature Walk Using iNaturalist – begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at the visitor center parking lot.

Nature Walk attendees will take the scenic Sinks to Rise Trail while using iNaturalist to identify flora and fauna.

BioBlitz

Wyoming Bioblitz 2023 is co-hosted by Wyoming State Parks, Audubon Rockies, and the UW Biodiversity Institute.

The event is meant to “feed (a) sense of curiosity and discovery by encouraging people to observe everything around them, from the moose to the millipedes,” according to the press release.

“Wyoming BioBlitz is also a great opportunity for families to spend time together doing something out of the ordinary,” the press release states. “No level of expertise is needed, which means family members of all ages can enjoy a weekend of exploring nature and the biodiversity in it.”

Plus, the press release says, “by participating in WyomingBioBlitz, you’ll contribute scientific data that is useful to scientists and conservationists working to study and protect Wyoming’s wonderful plants and wildlife.”

Event registration is free, and registration is available throughout the weekend.

To participate, register here, then create a free iNaturalist account and download the iNaturalist app for iPhone or Android.

Review iNaturalist’s instructions and practice using the app, then, during the BioBlitz July 21-24, submit observations of plants, animals (including invertebrates), and fungi in Wyoming State Parks through the iNaturalist app or website.

“iNaturalist is an online social network with a free app and website that provide a place to record and organize nature observations, meet other nature enthusiasts, and learn about the natural world,” the press release states. “You can use it to record your observations, get help with identifications, and view other people’s observations.”

Wyoming State Parks and Historic Sites will also have staff on-site to help answer questions, according to the press release, which notes that Wyoming State Parks day-use fees may apply for those who participate from a State Park or Historic Site.

For more information call (307) 777-7014.