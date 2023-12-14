State Parks accepting bids on 13 bison

(Thermopolis, WY) – Bids for the acquisition of 13 animals from the state bison herd are invited at the Hot Springs State Park office in Thermopolis until 4 p.m. on January 16.

The available bison include seven 2023 heifer calves, four 2023 bull calves, one 2022 yearling bull, and one twenty-year-old cow.

All the animals have received proper vaccinations. The minimum bids are as follows: $850 for 2023 heifer calves, $1,000 for 2023 bull calves, $1,200 for the yearling bull, and $800 for the twenty-year-old cow. Bidders can submit offers for any or all of these bison. The highest bidder for each animal, meeting the specified minimum bid, will be the successful buyer according to the State’s provided sales list.

Buyers are eligible to collect their purchased animals starting from January 24th, and it’s the buyer’s responsibility to arrange for transportation as the seller does not provide delivery services.

For bison-related inquiries, please contact Jody Lange at 307-921-2610 or Christopher Delay at 307-331-3094. The Hot Springs State Park headquarters can be reached at 307-864-2176.

Settlements must be made with the Superintendent of Hot Springs State Park within seven days of receiving a successful bid notification.