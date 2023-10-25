St. Margaret’s School Free and Reduced Price Meals

St. Margaret’s School announces its policy for free and reduced-price meals for children unable to pay the full price of meals served under the National School Lunch Program. The office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party.

The following household size and income criteria will be used for determining eligibility. Children from households whose income is at or below the levels shown are eligible for free or reduced-price meals.

SNAP Benefits and Foster Children: Students that are in these two categories can be directly certified for free lunch and breakfast without completing a meal benefit income application. Contact the school and they will process your request.

POWER and FDPIR Power (non custodial): Students that are in these two categories can be certified for free lunch and breakfast, after a meal benefit income application is completed by the adult.

The adult must include the adult household member’s signature and the appropriate case number.

Homeless and Runaway: Students are determined to be homeless or runaway by the school will receive free lunch and breakfast. Contact the school for more information.

Households not receiving SNAP, POWER or FDPIR benefits: Students can be eligible for free or reduced lunches and breakfasts by completing a meal benefit income application. It must include all members of the household and their income, the last four digits of the primary adult’s social security number and signature. Forms can be obtained through the school.

Information provided on the application will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility and may be verified at any time during the school year by school or other program officials. Applications may be submitted at any time during the year.

Under the provisions of the free and reduced-price policy, the school secretary will review applications and determine eligibility. Parents or guardians dissatisfied with the ruling of the official may wish to discuss the decision with the determining official on an informal basis. Parents wishing to make a formal appeal may make a request either orally or in writing to F. Louis Shea – 618 E. Fremont – (307) 856-3757 for a hearing on the decision.

If a household member becomes unemployed or if the household size increases, the household should contact the school. The household may now be eligible for benefits if the household’s income is at or below the levels shown.

The information provided by the household is confidential and will be used only for purposes of determining eligibility and verifying data unless specific written consent is given.

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.

To file a program discrimination complaint, a Complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form which can be obtained online here, from any USDA office, by calling (866) 632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a

written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by:

mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; or fax: (833) 256-1665 or (202) 690-7442; or email: [email protected]

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Public Notice paid for by St. Margaret’s Catholic School