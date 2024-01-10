St. Margaret’s School Carnival set for Friday, February 2nd

St. Margaret’s School’s annual event will take place at the school’s gym on February 2nd from 5 to 8 p.m. The school is located at 220 N. 7th St. E. in Riverton.

The night will be packed with fun for the whole family. Games, giant slides, bounce house, obstacle course, food stand, a cake walk and tons of prizes are all planned for the carnival.

Pre-sale discounted wristbands are available at the school office for $20 each. Wristbands will be available at the door the evening of the event for $25 and extra game tickets are $1 each. For more information, please contact the school at 856-5922

