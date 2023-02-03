First weekend in February features fairs and fun in Fremont County

Once again, there’s always something fun to do on the weekends in Fremont County, and February is already getting filled with some fairs, festivals, flyfishing, “fast and furious” action both indoors and outdoors on the ice (and we all know there’s plenty of that!)…take a quick look at what’s going on, and mark your calendars with County 10!

On Friday…

It’s the First Friday of February, and that means…admission for kids is FREE (with paying adult) at all Fremont County Museums today. Find out just how much your kids (or hey, even you) know about your city’s history!

It’s not an ice fishing class, but CWC Dubois is hosting an Intro to Winter Flyfishing class today from 2-4:00 p.m. at Cutthroat Fly Shop, 19 N 1st St (in Dubois). Owner and guide Robert Betts will teach the basics of winter flyfishing during the winter months…and beyond! If you miss this one, there are two other classes on the 13th and 25th of this month. Click here for the deets.

In Lander, First Friday means special promotions, discounts, and offerings by Main Street businesses! February’s First Friday includes Alchemy, Scott Robeson Custom Woodworking, Mulino Italian Bistro, Messenger Girls, 23 Squared, Lander Bodyworks, The Middle Fork, and Rebound. Bundle up, take a stroll down Main Street between 6:00-8:00 p.m….stop by and say “hi” to your local business owners, and check out their limited-time, “First Friday” deals! Brought to you by the Lander Chamber of Commerce.

Quilters will be “sew busy” this weekend for the Quilts of Valor Sew Days at Riverton Elks Lodge on 207 East Main Street. They’re looking for help sewing, cutting and ironing quilt tops, so if you can help for a “block” of time (see what I did there?)…stop in at 9:30 a.m–all in preps for awarding the quilts Saturday at 3 p.m.

There are some art exhibits you don’t want to miss this month. The Lander Art Center’s “Reflection: The Art of Being” exhibit continues through February 22, and last night, CWC just had its opening reception and presentation for the “World on Fire” Mt. Everest exhibit, which will run through February 24.

“World On Fire” CWC Mt. Everest Exhibition featuring the photography of Antoine Day runs through February 24. h/t Carol Harper

Lots of fun and festivities for the whole family in Riverton tonight at St. Margaret’s School Carnival from 5:00-7:00 p.m. in the school gym. Giant slides, obstacle course, bounce house, games, a calk walk, food, prizes…whew, that’s a packed evening! Wristband tickets are $20 and include 6 game tickets and unlimited rides on the inflatables (extra game tickets are just 50 cents). Riverton Saturday Farmers’ Market

On Saturday…

Got eggs? Milk? Cheese? Bread? Jams and jellies? Don’t forget your farmer’s market for those and more treasures by your local producers! Riverton’s Saturday Market is in the Little Wind Building at the Fairgrounds from 9:00-11:00 a.m., and the Lander Local Food Market is from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the VWF building.

It’s finally a go! Riverton Ice Races are on, so head out to Poison Creek Campground and get revved for some winter outdoor motorcycle/4-wheelin’ excitement! Sign-ups begin at about 8 a.m.; racing starts at 9:30 a.m. Updates can be found on the WORRA Facebook page or visit their website for information.

Today at CWC, the film screening of “Tribal Waters” starts at 1 p.m. in Room 116 of the Intertribal Education & Community Center (ITECC) Building. Featured in the film is Darren Calhoun, who will be present for a panel discussion and reception after the screening. Click here for a YouTube trailer by Patagonia.

In Lander (tonight), the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra’s Brass Quintet performs at the Lander Valley High School Auditorium, featuring two trumpet performers, one horn, one trombonist, and one tuba. Bring your aspiring musicians, because kids are free; adults are $25. FYI…there’s also an opportunity to save $10 and buy two tickets for two shows…this one, and also one for the Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company coming on March 21st. Check out the Lander Arts Center website for details.

On Sunday…

“Rollin’…rollin’…rollin’ on the river…” (made you sing it!)…there’ll be some rollin’ going on indoors today down at the Fairgrounds in Riverton for Fremont County Roller Derby’s Derby Dodgeball. Teams are $20; the excitement starts at 12 Noon. Food and drinks are available for donations to the FCRD…check out their Facebook page for information and updates.

“Hey, I don’t see our event on County 10!” No worries; you can easily submit your activities, events…even your ongoing meetings on the C10 event calendar. Let everyone know about those fantastic February events you have going on. Also..the year is still young, so get those “Save the Date” events posted, too!