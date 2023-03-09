St. John’s Health awarded on Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2023 list

St. John’s Health in Jackson, WY, has been awarded on Newsweek’s list of World’s Best Hospitals 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the worldleading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on March 1, 2023, and can currently be viewed on Newsweek’s website.

Newsweek and Statista developed a complex methodology to ensure the quality and validity of the ranking. According to Newsweek/Statista, data sources used for the evaluation included Hospital Quality Metrics, Patient Experience and Patient-Reported Outcome Measures, and Hospital Recommendations from medical experts (via an online survey sent to more than 80,000 doctors, hospital managers, and healthcare professionals).

The World’s Best Hospitals 2023 recognizes the best medical institutions across 28 countries: USA, Germany, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, Brazil, Canada, India, Australia, Mexico, The Netherlands, Austria, Thailand, Switzerland, Sweden, Belgium, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Israel, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Colombia, Saudi Arabia, and Taiwan.

St. John’s Health is the only hospital in Wyoming to receive this recognition and was ranked 290 of the 414 U.S. hospitals that made the list.