Snow didn’t stop Teton Therapy’s OT 5k from raising funds for Eagles Hope Transitions

Fremont County residents never let a little snow get in the way of supporting a good cause, and this year’s Teton Therapy OT 5k race – held April 15th – was no exception.

The second annual race saw 44 runners, walkers, and strollers compete for prizes donated by local businesses while raising funds for Eagles Hope Transitions of Riverton.

“Despite the weather, we had even more people competing in the race than last year,” said Maycee Manzanares, Teton Therapy’s Marketing Specialist and company liaison for the event. She adds, “There were far more community sponsors, donating money and prizes to the cause, too.”

Earlier this week, a check in the amount of $1555.00 was presented to Eagles Hope Transitions Executive Director Michelle Widmayer by Teton Therapy’s own Jeff and Michelle McMenamy, joined by OT 5k Race Coordinator Jeanna Fegler.

The OT 5k is an annual event whose purpose is to celebrate the contributions those in the Occupational Therapy field make to our communities and our lives.

Teton Therapy staff and race coordinators wish to thank those who competed in the 2023 OT 5k and the following community sponsors who generously donated funds and prizes:

381 Subs and Salads

Advance America

All-Star Auto Glass

Bailey’s Tire and Auto

The Depot Restaurant

Expressway Lube

Hampton Inn & Suites – Riverton

Honeybee Well

Java Java

Kifaru

Liberty Pawn and Trade

Long Approach Climbing Coach

Murdoch’s Home & Ranch Supply – Riverton

Pony Expresso

Rocky Mountain Discount Sports

The Stock Doc

Wells Fargo

For more information on the work being done by Eagles Hope Transitions, check out their website at https://www.eagleshope.org/.

For complete race results, check out Teton Therapy’s webpage at https://tetontherapypc.com/you-did-it-congratulations-to-all-ot-5k-participants/.