Snapped: Local Veteran stands proudly in front of flag raising effort

Wind River Country is wild and beautiful – and we get to call it home! Wind River Visitor’s Council is proud to bring you #Snapped photos on County 10. Submit a snap taken in Fremont County by using this form.

(Lander, WY) – Local Lander Veteran Jim Paulus, who served in the United States Air Force, proudly displays the American and POW/MIA flags, which he helps coordinate the raising of every year on Veterans Day.

Paulus thanked the other Veterans responsible for the effort, along with the other community members who regularly donate the materials needed to raise the flags.