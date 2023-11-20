Smiles: 13 local athletes earned All-State football honors

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.

(Fremont County, WY) – All-State Wyoming high school football selections were announced Monday morning. 13 athletes from three Fremont County schools earned the accolade. Wind River had seven players selected, which was the most in the county. Dubois and Riverton have three players each.

Athletes must have been first-team All-Conference and are nominated by coaches.

Here is a look at the All-State selections!

Dubois (1A 6-Man)

Wyatt Trembly

Jonah Ord

Kaleb Gleim

Wind River (1A 9-Man)

Chris Burk

Cooper Frederick

Kyzaia Jones

Aiden Ruby

Blake Synder

Joaquin Stevens

Brayden Tatro

Riverton (3A)