More

    #Smiles: 13 local athletes earned All-State football honors

    #Smiles by Olsen Orthodontics
    #Smiles by Olsen Orthodontics
    Lander Valley High School Football

    A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.

    (Fremont County, WY) – All-State Wyoming high school football selections were announced Monday morning. 13 athletes from three Fremont County schools earned the accolade. Wind River had seven players selected, which was the most in the county. Dubois and Riverton have three players each.

    Athletes must have been first-team All-Conference and are nominated by coaches.

    Here is a look at the All-State selections!

    Dubois (1A 6-Man)

    • Wyatt Trembly
    • Jonah Ord
    • Kaleb Gleim

    Wind River (1A 9-Man)

    • Chris Burk
    • Cooper Frederick
    • Kyzaia Jones
    • Aiden Ruby
    • Blake Synder
    • Joaquin Stevens
    • Brayden Tatro

    Riverton (3A)

    • Darrick DeVries
    • Nick McIntosh
    • Ty Sheets

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.