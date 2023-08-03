Small kitten rescued by Wyoming animal control group

(Cheyenne, WY) – Laramie County Animal Control officers received a call on Monday, July 31 from a young boy who explained that he had heard a kitten, “screaming from a window well overnight.”

Upon investigation, Animal Control Officer Dryden found the kitten was trapped under some trash in the window well of a business.

The kitten was ultimately retrieved from the hole and transported to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. We’re told the cat is in good health and has been given lots of food, water and love.

H/T: Laramie County Animal Control

The Laramie County Animal Control office would like to remind residents to cover window wells to prevent small critters from falling in and potentially inuring themselves, or worse.