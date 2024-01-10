Six resolutions on Dubois Town Council agenda for regular meeting Wednesday

The Dubois Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, in the Council Chambers at Dubois Town Hall, 712 Meckem Street.

The agenda includes a discussion about a planning commission vacancy.

“The Town of Dubois is accepting letters of interest from persons interested in serving on the seven-member Dubois Planning Commission for a six-year term,” the agenda states. “The Commission meets the last Monday of each quarter at 5 p.m. at the Town Hall unless a specific request is submitted.”

Advertisement

For more information refer to Dubois Town Code, Title 13, Subdivisions and State Statutes, or call the mayor’s office at (307) 455-2345.

The council will also discuss the potential replat of eight lots in Warm Springs Addition No. 4 before hearing a progress report from entities that have received half percent sales tax funding for economic development.

The first several action items on the agenda include:

-ratifying appointments for the town clerk, town attorney, and municipal judge

-approving a proposed annual insurance policy and premium of $34,070 for commercial auto, property, inland marine, and terrorism insurance

-an ordinance amending Title 8-2-1 Adoption of Wyoming Uniform Act of the Dubois Town Code

The council will also consider taking action on six resolutions Wednesday:

-adopting the Fremont County/Municipal/Tribal Emergency Operations Plan

-supporting a request for state financial aid for an aviation encouragement and fly-in event

-authorizing a grant application for two hot-air balloons offering tethered rides at Town Park Aug. 9-10 as part of the Third Highway Into Dubois Fly-In and Community Aviation Day

-authorizing a grant application for expenses associated with Kiwanis pancake breakfast equipment and other items for the fly-in event

-authorizing a Tourism Asset Development grant application for a marketing package for the fly-in event

-authorizing a grant application to the State Loan and Investment Board to fund highway water restriction repairs

Advertisement

The council will consider removing a discussion about the half-cent sales tax for economic development from the table, but the agenda notes that there is “no action to be taken.”

There are two action items on the agenda involving Nelson Engineering:

-approving and authorizing an agreement for 2024 professional engineering services with the company

-authorizing the company to compile project estimates for Warm Springs Drive Frontage Road, Carson Street – Lincoln to the school, and Clendenning Street from the bridge to First Street

Two action items involve the Dennison Lodge:

-a notice of award to TK3 LLC for the Dennison Lodge West Wing Improvement Project in the amount of $145,452

-a notice to proceed for the project

Advertisement

Other action items on the agenda include:

-an agreement with Poppe Construction for $1,200 to clean gutters and valleys and inspect for leaks over the women’s restroom at the Headwaters Community Arts and Conference Center

-a notice of award to Bairco Construction for $828,770 for WWTP improvements

-a Tourism Asset Development grant for $547 for the Dubois Association for Recreation and Trails for the purchase of regulation trail markers

Wednesday’s meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance, and past meeting minutes are available here.

For more information call the Town of Dubois at 455-2345.

Advertisement