Sinks Canyon State Park received grant for bear-proof recycling stations

The Sinks Canyon Natural Resource Council and Sinks Canyon State Park has received a total of $16,000 for three bear-proof recycling stations. The funds came from an $8,000 grant from Can’d Aid and an $8,000 match from the Wind River Visitor’s Council.

The three recycling stations were installed at locations throughout Sinks Canyon State Park this summer. Two bins are located at the Popo Agie Campground and the other at the Sawmill Campground.

The fully operational bins are available for the recycling of paper, #1 and #2 plastic, steel, aluminum and propane canisters. Through the use of these bins, recyclable products are diverted away from local landfills.

The Shoshone District Staff is grateful for the great collaboration between these organizations, all unified by the goals of keeping our canyon beautiful, protecting wildlife from human interactions, and doing our part in conservation.

Sinks Canyon State Park staff leads this effort and is seeking volunteers to help with collection, sorting and transport of recyclables. If interested in this volunteer opportunity, please contact [email protected] or fill out this google form: https://forms.gle/UMbWQQcdgYdwFZsC6.