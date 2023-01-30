Sinks Canyon Logo Contest announced; $400 prize for the winner

The Sinks Canyon Conservancy announced today, January 30, a logo contest for area artists. The Conservancy is the new name of the Sinks Canyon Natural Resource Council, the friend’s group for Sinks Canyon State Park since 1997.

The council was formed to support the park in its interpretive and educational programs and, over the years, has supported many exhibits, programs, and displays on the park.

As of 2022, the Sinks Canyon Natural Resource Council changed its name to the Sinks Canyon Conservancy to expand its advocacy of the Sinks to the entire Canyon. The group is excited to grow and involve more people in the protection of this incredible natural resource.

The group is looking for a vibrant, exciting logo that reflects the natural beauty of the canyon and the mission of the group to educate the public about Sinks Canyon.

Contestants are encouraged to access the SCC website for visual graphics and information on the Conservancy or email [email protected].

Contestants are to email their entries as a PDF to the above email address along with the following information: Name of Artist, Mailing Address, and Telephone Number. Each entry for consideration needs to be submitted individually.

Submissions for the deadline must be made (via email) by February 28, 2023. Full rules can be found here.

