Shoshoni Town Council to hold executive session on real estate during regular meeting Tuesday

The Shoshoni Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, at Shoshoni Town Hall, 100 W. Third St.

The agenda includes a building permit for Kevin Kolander, a report from the Shoshoni Police Department, and an executive session on real estate.

Mayor Joel Highsmith is also scheduled to offer updates on the state shooting complex, the Wind River Visitors Council, a generator, utility bills, a front drop box, and the library.

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 458 645 1704) and on Shoshoni’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.