Shoshoni PD had a close call recently…

(Shoshoni, WY) – A Shoshoni Police Department officer had a close encounter with a cattle hauler recently, but maybe not in the way you are thinking.

In a video shared on the Shoshoni PD Facebook page on March 26, the officer can be seen approaching a loaded cattle hauler, when one of the occupants, well, took advantage of the pit stop as it were, narrowly avoiding relieving itself on the officer’s head.

“Well that almost happened,” he could then be heard saying to the driver.

“Be alert and maintain a safe distance from a loaded cattle hauler at all times; this has been a public service announcement from the Shoshoni Police Department,” the Facebook post goes on to wisely advise.