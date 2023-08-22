Shoshoni mayor to report on shooting complex, new town hall, west side sewer during council meeting Tuesday

The Shoshoni Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Shoshoni Town Hall, 102 E. Second St.

The agenda for the meeting includes one building permit, for High Desert Housing.

There are two items of unfinished business on the agenda:

-economic development property sale – Tim Thompson

-Fremont County Historic Preservation

New business items include weed spraying and semi-truck idling.

The council will also hear department head reports from the police and public works, and the mayor will give an update on the state shooting complex, the new town hall, Fourth and Maple, and the west side sewer project.

Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 458 645 1704) and on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.

