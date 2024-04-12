Shoshoni Junior High Student of the Week: Xavier Layton

Xavier Layton is Shoshoni Junior High’s student of the week. He participates in after-school robotics club. Xavier has received a robotics and stem award from his teachers in the 2022-2023 school year.

Xavier was nominated by Mr. Wood and Mr. Nelson:

“Xavier is a great student. He has an excellent handle on scientific contexts and can wrestle with them to understand how to answer questions. He is also an incredible robotics coach and will be missed next year!”

Xavier’s favorite school subject is Math because it comes really easy to him.

Xavier is the son of Amber Wintermote and Kenneth Layton.