Shoshoni Junior High Student of the Week: Slate Fike

Slate Fike is Shoshoni Junior High’s student of the week. He participates in Basketball. Slate’s favorite subject in school is Math because he enjoys problem solving.

Slate was nominated by Mr. Wood:

Slate Fike is one of the hardest working kids I have had. He comes to class and does everything asked of him. He is a friend to everyone; and works extremely well with everyone in the class! He is willing to try every activity and excels at all of them. He is a true leader and makes everyone around him better.

Slate says his school is special because: “Our school is special because there is great community involvement and the staff have good relationships with the students.”

Slate is the son of Wedge and Chelsi Fike.