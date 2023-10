Garret Thrasher is Shoshoni Junior High’s student of the week. Garret participates in Basketball. His favorite subject is art because ‘it is fun working on projects with friends.’

Garret was nominated by Mrs. Mason: “Garret takes the time to help out around the school especially at lunch time. He is kind towards his peers and respectful to the adults in the building. His positive attitude and sense of humor are also appreciated.”

Garret is the son of Cody Thrasher and Andrea Thrasher.

Advertisement