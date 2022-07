(Shoshoni, WY) – Head over to Shoshoni’s Town Plaza on Saturday, August 6 for the very first Shoshoni Hot Summer Nights Music Festival featuring Shauna Whitaker, Amelia Presley, Brandon James and Eternal Reality. Music begins at 4:30 pm.

The festival will include vendors, and open containers will be allowed during the event, according to organizers. h/t Chris Konija