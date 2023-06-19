Shoshoni Hot Summer Nights 2023 3-on-3 results

(Shoshoni, WY) – The 2nd annual Shoshoni Hot Summer Nights 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament wrapped up Sunday.
This year they had a total of 101 entries, surpassing the first year by 16.
“We want to thank each and every one of you for coming out,” shared organizer Jordan Whitener. “Big thanks to everyone involved behind the scenes!! We are already working on ways we can improve and make the tournament better as well as ways to grow within.”
Below are this year’s champions:
- 8 & Under- Lil’ Tropics
- 9-10 girls- Arapaho Sparks
- 9-10 boys- Guardians of The Court
- 11-12 girls- Lady Aces
- 11-12 boys- Mambas
- 13-14 girls- LA Prime Time
- 13-14 boys- Wind River Rez Boyz
- 15-16 girls- Dreamshakers
- 15-16 boys￼- Zest Fest
- 17-18 girls- Scrub Nation
- 17-18 boys- Mission Boyz
- 19-29 Men’s- Them Guys
- 19-29 Women’s- C5
- 30+ Women’s- Bad Horses
- 30+ Men’s- Swish Life