Sheridan too much for Lady Wolverines

It was a slow opening half to the season for the Lady Wolverines in their season opener at the Bill Strannigan Classic Thursday at home. Riverton fell behind 18-4 in the opening period en route to a 67-38 loss to the Sheridan Lady Broncs. Savannah Morton was challenged on a shot – h/t Randy Tucker

Sheridan is a tall, athletic team that featured lightning-quick guard Addie Pendergast, who just signed with Stanford University on a track scholarship. Her quickness defensively gave the Lady Wolverines problems all game, and the inside play of freshman Mesa Hanft stymied Riverton for most of the opening half. Hailey Engstrom worked inside – h/t Randy Tucker

A pair of baskets by Wetu Cloud Horse and another two by Hailey Engstrom with a Paizly Jackson free throw were all the offense Riverton could muster in the first two periods as they trailed 36-9 at the half.

Wetu Cloud Horse on the drive – h/t Randy Tucker

The third period featured an offensive surge led by Jackson who scored all of the Lady Wolverine’s 13 points in the period.

Jackson finished the game with 18. Timberlee Mathill worked around a double-team – h/t Randy Tucker

Riverton plays Rawlins at 10 am Friday as the tournament continues.

RIVERTON 4 5 13 16 – 38

SHERIDAN 18 18 22 9 – 67

Riverton – Taelyn Leseberg 1 (1) 0-0 5, Wetu Cloud Horse 2 3-4 7, Hailey Engstrom 3 0-1 6, Paizley Jackson 4 (1) 7-9 18, Timbree Mathill 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 (2) 10-14 38

Sheridan – Newton 1 0-0 2, Burgess 2 (2) 0-1 10, McMullen 3 2-2 8, Pendergast 1 (1) 2-8 7, Warnke 1 0-0 2, Wagner 2 0-0 4, Hanft 8 7-9 23, Ligocki 1 2-2 4, Wagner 3 1-2 7. Totals 23 (3) 12- 21 67

