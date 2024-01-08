Shaq sits courtside at Wyoming basketball game this weekend

(Albuquerque, New Mexico) – Full disclosure before the haters come out, no it wasn’t in Wyoming and no he wasn’t there specifically for Cowboy basketball. But, the Pokes and the New Mexico Lobos had an NBA MVP onlooker in the front row Saturday night.

The hoops legend and TNT analyst does DJ sets in his spare time, and last weekend he was performing at Albuquerque’s Revel Entertainment Center. While hanging out in the Land of Enchantment, O’Neal caught up with former Los Angeles Laker and New Mexico Lobo, Michael Cooper.

Together, they created quite a cheer from a packed crowd at the famed arena, ‘The Pit.’ Unfortunately for fans of the brown and gold, Wyoming didn’t put on the best show, falling 77-60.

And if you’re curious, it looked like Shaquille was cheering on the Lobos, especially after he was presented with his own “Diesel” jersey.

Wyoming basketball will look to bounce back Tuesday at Utah State. Radio coverage of UW basketball all season long can be heard on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM. Everyone is a Lobo! Even SHAQ!#GoLobos pic.twitter.com/8NoqXpwnMm — New Mexico Lobos Brasil🐺 (@UNMLobosBR) January 7, 2024 Yes, that would be @SHAQ here at tonight's UNM Lobo men's basketball game vs. Wyoming. pic.twitter.com/vpKpBpttuP Advertisement January 7, 2024