Send a Valentine on County 10!

It’s time to get SWEET! County 10 is sharing the LOVE by posting your message on our Valentine’s page for your HONEY PIE, SUGAR BUNCH to enjoy.

Share your love for only $3.99! Less than a box of chocolates…. or a disposable card;) Make your Valentine blush with EVERYTHING below:

…Post shared on our special Vday page and in our daily email

…Post shared on County 10’s homepage in daily round-up posts

…Post shared on County 10’s Facebook Page

…Your message will be recorded by our radio DJ’s and rotated with other Valentine’s shoutouts February 7-15 on our radio stations 97.5 KDLY The Brand and 105.1 Jack FM.

Happy Valentine’s Day from County 10!

Advertisement

Remember to say thank you to our sponsors who made our Valentine’s Day page possible!