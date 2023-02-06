Happy 23rd Valentines Day to my One and Only

Thank you for your hugs. Your kisses. Your support. Your thoughtfulness. Your advice. Your voice of reason. Your patience. Your protection.Your love. Your big heart. Your listening ear. Your kindness. Your ability to create the best memories. Your strength. Your ability to create the best nature. Your loyalty. Your laughter and smile. Your reassuring voice. Your daily encouragement. But most of all, thank you for being you all these years!

Love,

Your wife Mozy

This Valentine is brought to you by:



Want to send your own Valentine?

<a href=”https://county10.com/valentines-day-2023-entry-form/”> >> CLICK HERE << </a>