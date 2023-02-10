For the love of Fremont County, have some fun this weekend!

Twenty, thirty degrees…gotta love this warmer weather! Actually starting to feel downright balmy these days, making it a bit more enjoyable to get out and about.

It’s the weekend before Valentine’s Day, so your local businesses and restaurants are sure to have some great deals going on. Plus, did you know you can share the love on County 10? Rather than spending time browsing through racks of cards, do something super and score some big points by sharing your love notes on County 10! Your own messages will be published on County 10’s special Valentine’s Day page and Facebook page, plus shouted out from the mountaintops on 97.5 KDLY and 105.1 Jack FM!

Of course, it’s Super Bowl weekend, too, and here’s a fantastic goal: Let’s have zero DUIs in Fremont County this weekend! WRTA can help…they’re offering a Safe Rides service on Super Bowl Sunday from 5:00-midnight! They’ll pick you up from any local establishment in Riverton or Lander, so put 307-851-9800 into your phone and a touchdown, safe at home!

Advertisement

On Friday…

The Boysen State Park ice rink at the swim beach is now open, so bundle up and bring your skates, Wednesdays through Sundays. There are also skates and hockey sticks available and on loan (thanks, Shoshoni Recreation District #24!); there’s no charge to use the rink or equipment, but you do have to pay the $7 per vehicle use fee, so pack some friends and family in and have a day of winter fun…try out the new “Frozen River” track!

Speaking of ice, Riverton Ice Hockey’s Final Bantam games hit it tonight at 7:00 p.m. and continue on Saturday starting at 8:00 a.m. For those who don’t know, the term “bantam” in sports refers to the youth age groups (ages 13-15). Now, for farmers and ranchers, it’s known as an aggressive, small-breed chicken. Bottom line? Don’t underestimate something termed as “bantam”!

A Winter Craft Fair & Expo is going on this weekend at the Lander Community Center. Many unique local crafters and vendor booths…maybe you’ll find something unique for your Valentine! Fun for the family, too, with a bouncy house and coloring for the kids, and a door prize raffle for just one lucky winner! The fair kicks off tonight from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and continues on Saturday from 9:00-3:00 p.m. For more information, call Amy Federer at 307-349-8343 for info.

Advertisement

And speaking of crafts…a Wood Sign Paint Party is going on tonight at the Shoshoni Recreation Center. Create a lovely handmade wood sign for your Valentine, a nice family name sign…choose from five designs! Artisan Ally of Casper will be there to help you “beat, sand, paint, and distress your project (sounds a bit therapeutic). You can register online or call 307-265-0991.

Love to dance? Riverton has a couple of them going on. The RHS Multi-Cultural Club is having a Sweetheart Circle Dance tonight starting at 7:00 p.m. in the Rendezvous Elementary School gym. A fun night of singing and dancing and feelin’ the love! Contact Ms. Wagon 307-856-9491 x4232 or [email protected] for information. There’s also a Valentine’s Day Dance at the Riverton Senior Center tonight from 7-9:00 p.m. with music by Dan Seelye and Packin’ the Mail. Bring a snack to share and a little cash to tip the band.

On Saturday…

Advertisement

It’s a Saturday morning ritual by now, showing the love for our local farmers’ markets…maybe you’ll find a little something to make some awesome Super Bowl snacks! The Riverton market is from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the Fremont County Fairgrounds, in the Little Wind building, and the Lander Local Food Market is from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the VFW Building.

Performers are welcome to an Open Mic Night at Brown Sugar Coffee Roastery in Riverton tonight from 6:00-9:00 p.m. Text 307-840-0466 to reserve your time in the spotlight. Music, comedy, poetry, etc…hey, maybe there will be some Valentine’s Day or “Super Bowl”-themed acts on stage tonight. Sounds like it could be a fun date night!

The Wind River Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF) is having its annual banquet tonight at the Fremont County Fairgrounds in Riverton, starting at 4:00 p.m. Always a great evening of great food, and fantastic raffle and auction items…a “good time for a great cause.” Hopefully, there are still tickets available because they say that last year’s banquet was the largest in Wyoming! For tickets, contact Donae Benzanson at 307-840-0932 or e-mail [email protected].

Advertisement

For art lovers, there are ongoing gallery exhibitions throughout the month of February. Open to the public; take your date to the Everest Exhibit “World on Fire” photography exhibition showing through February 24 at the CWC Robert A. Peck Center and “Reflection: The Art of Being” showing at the Lander Art Center through March 11.

Don’t see your event on County 10’s calendar? Share the love for your community! Let everyone know what you have going on this week, month, quarter, season…even get your “save the date” entries posted now! Just click on “Add Event” (look in the upper right-hand corner), sign up on CitySpark (you only need to do this once, by the way) and enter your information. Then you’ll have it “out there” so folks can mark their calendars and make plans for an awesome year in Fremont County!