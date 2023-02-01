Share the love with all the people who make your heart happy!

That’s right! The County 10 Valentine’s Day page is back and ready to share some love with your sweetheart. Send a special message to your Valentine, find some amazing deals around town, and feel the love!

At just $3.99 to post a message, you get way more value than a Hallmark card… and it won’t get thrown away;) On top of thousands of readers seeing your message, you get:

…Post shared on our special Vday page and in our daily email

…Post shared on County 10’s homepage in daily round-up posts

…Post shared on County 10’s Facebook Page

…Your message will be recorded by our radio DJ’s and rotated with other Valentine’s shoutouts February 7-15 on our radio stations 97.5 KDLY The Brand and 105.1 Jack FM.

…Check the box below and we’ll send you the recording to play for that special person!